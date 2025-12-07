Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar is shining bright! The Bollywood action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is all set to enter the 100 crore club worldwide today! That’s not it; it is also set to make a smashing entry into the lead actor’s top 10 highest-grossers of all time. Scroll below for the day 2 report.

Crosses 20 crore milestone overseas within 48 hours

In only 2 days, Dhurandhar has accumulated an impressive 21.90 crore gross at the overseas box office. In the last 24 hours, it witnessed a 181% jump in international earnings. The action thriller has surpassed the collection of Tere Ishk Mein (17.69 crores), Sky Force (15 crores), and Baaghi 4 (15 crores), among other Bollywood biggies of 2025. Today, it will aim to beat Thamma (26.50 crores) and Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crores).

Set to clock a century worldwide!

The worldwide collection of Dhurandhar stands at 94.70 crore gross after 48 hours of theatrical release. This includes 72.80 crore gross from the domestic gross. It has surpassed Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari (89.72 crores) and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, which grossed 94.14 crores gross in its lifetime.

Today, Dhurandhar will make a smashing entry into the 100 crore club. But before that, it will surpass the global lifetime of Befikre to enter Ranveer Singh’s top 10 highest-grossers of all time.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Padmaavat: 560 crores Simmba: 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani: 367 crores Gully Boy: 235.47 crores Ramleela: 218.07 crores 83: 164 crores Dil Dhadakne Do: 150.03 crores Gunday: 130.91 crores Befikre: 99.35 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (2 Days)

India net: 61.70 crores

India gross: 72.80 crores

Overseas gross: 21.90 crores*

Worldwide gross: 94.70 crores

