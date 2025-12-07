Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and the Dhurandhar team are on a roll! Aditya Dhar’s directorial is roaring loud at the ticket windows. After the spectacular first two days, it is gearing up for a bumper Sunday. The Bollywood action thriller has registered the 3rd highest morning occupancy on day 3. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has registered an occupancy of 27.28% during the morning shows on day 3. It has recorded the best admissions so far, surpassing the morning trends of the last two days. Ranveer Singh starrer has also surpassed its rival Tere Ishk Mein, which had witnessed admissions of 14.32% on its first Sunday.

Here’s a day-wise comparison of morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

Beats Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and other Bollywood biggies of 2025!

Dhurandhar has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, along with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and other Bollywood biggies, to score the 3rd highest morning occupancy in Bollywood on day 3. It is only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara.

Check out the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood on day 3:

Chhaava: 49.82% Saiyaara: 38.70% Dhurandhar: 27.28% Sky Force: 26.78% Sitaare Zameen Par: 25.6% Jolly LLB 3: 19.41% Housefull 5: 17.72% Kesari Chapter 2: 17.28% War 2: 16.27% Metro In Dino: 15.98%

Another 30 crore+ day loading!

The odds are in favor of Aditya Dhar’s action thriller. In the last hour, it has sold 38.19K tickets on BookMyShow. The word-of-mouth is positive, and the trends are excellent. Today, Ranveer Singh’s film is heading towards another 30 crore+ day, and will make a smashing entry into the top 5 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood! Exciting times ahead.

