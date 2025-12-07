Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar has wiped away all the negativity with its impressive content! After surpassing all expectations on the opening day, Ranveer Singh starrer has showcased another jump on Saturday, creating 3 big records at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar garnered 33.10 crores on its second day. It scored a blockbuster Saturday, showcasing 15.73% jump compared to the opening day. The word-of-mouth is roaring, and it is giving Tere Ishk Mein and other releases a run for their money. New shows are being introduced in many cities, considering the massive demand. Only the sky is the limit for this Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan co-starrer.

The overall earnings in India have reached 61.70 crores net in only 2 days. Dhurandhar is reportedly mounted on a big budget of 250 crores. Aditya Dhar has taken a huge risk, but it will be easily paid off if it maintains the fantastic momentum. There’s also no prominent release in Bollywood until the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas 2025. Odds are in favor of Ranveer Singh’s action thriller.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 28.60 crores

Day 2: 33.10 crores

Total: 61.70 crores

Swoops 5 big records at the Indian box office:

Ranveer Singh scores his highest single-day collection

Back in 2018, Ranveer Singh delivered his highest single day with Padmaavat, which collected 32 crores on its second day (Republic Day holiday). Dhurandhar has now set new benchmark, clocking his highest single day of 33.10 crores on day 2.

Highest single-day for director Aditya Dhar

It was Uri: The Surgical strike that earned 17.17 crores on its day 10, marking the biggest single day for director Aditya Dhar. New milestones have now been set!

Records the highest third Saturday of 2025 in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh starrer is only behind Chhaava and Housefull 5, as it has scored the third highest Saturday of 2025 in Bollywood. It left behind Saiyaara (26.25 crores) and War 2 (33 crores), among other biggies.

Emerges as Ranveer Singh’s 3rd highest post-COVID grosser

In only 48 hours, the action thriller has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus to emerge as Ranveer Singh’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office in India. The next target is 83 (102 crores).

Check out Ranveer Singh releases at the post-COVID box office:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023): 153.3 crores 83 (2021): 102 crores Cirkus (2022): 20.85 crores Dhurandhar: 61.70 crores (2 days) Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022): 17.5 crores

Enters the top 10 Bollywood highest weekend grossers of 2025

There’s still one day to go for the completion of the first weekend. But Dhurandhar has already axed the debut weekend collection of Sitaare Zameen Par (57.3 crores). It has scored the 10th-highest opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood in only two days. With a 30 crore+ Sunday, it will easily land amongst the top 5, crossing biggies like Sikandar (86.44 crores) and Saiyaara (84.5 crores), among others.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 2

Budget: 250 crores

India net: 61.70 crores

India gross: 72.80 crores

Budget recovery: 24.68%

