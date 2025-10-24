Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is gearing up for another big success. Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is witnessing excellent trends at the box office. Despite the weekdays, it has beaten the opening weekend collection of Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3

The official figures are out, and Thamma has added 14.45 crores to the kitty on day 3. It was a partial holiday due to Bhai Dooj, which kept the footfalls coming with only a 25% drop compared to 19.23 crores garnered on the previous day. The romantic horror comedy is the #1 choice of the audience, dominating Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and others.

The domestic box office collection stands at 58.79 crores net after the first three days. Thamma was a Tuesday release, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. Despite the weekdays, it has maintained an excellent momentum. All eyes are now on the upcoming weekend, which is expected to create a storm at the ticket windows!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Day 1: 25.10 crores

Day 2: 19.23 crores

Day 3: 14.45 crores

Total: 58.79 crores

Beats Jolly LLB 3 & Sitaare Zameen Par’s opening weekend!

Thamma is on a record-breaking spree in India. The first three-day total has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 3 and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. With that, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has scored the 9th highest first three-day total at the box office.

Check out the top 10 opening weekend collections in Bollywood in 2025 (net earnings):

War 2: 179.25 crores (4-day) Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 75 crores (4-day) Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4-day) Sky Force: 73.2 crores Thamma: 58.79 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crores

Jolly LLB 3 (53.5 crores) is now out of the top 10.

Thamma Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 58.79 crores

India gross: 69.37 crores

