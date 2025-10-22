Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma made a ravishing debut at the Indian box office. It made the most of the Laxmi Pooja holiday, breaking as many as 5 records on the opening day! Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1

Advertisement

The official figures are out, and Thamma earned 25.11 crores on day 1. It remained the leading choice of cine-goers, and surpassed expectations despite competition from Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), Jolly LLB 3, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Including taxes, the gross opening is 29.62 crores.

Breaks a spree of opening records!

It’s been a dream opening for Thamma, which has broken a streak of records at the Indian box office.

Maddock Films’ 3rd highest opener of all time

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has recorded the third-highest opening of all time for Maddock Films. It has comfortably crossed Sky Force (15.30 crores) but remained behind Chhaava (33.1 crores) and Stree 2 (64.8 crores).

#4 opening for a Bollywood horror film!

Thamma will remain a prominent part of Bollywood’s horror films, as it has clocked the fourth-highest opening of all time, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14.11 crores). The top 3 spots are held by Stree 2 (64.8 crores), Bhool Bhulaiya 3 (36.6 crores) and Golmaal Again (30.14 crores).

Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener in history!

Ayushmann Khurrana has surpassed his every single Bollywood release to score his biggest opening day in history. Thamma has surpassed Dream Girl 2, which earlier held the title with a debut of 10.67 crores.

2nd biggest opening in Maddock Horror Universe

It’s a big win for the Maddock Horror Universe as Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starrer has clocked the 2nd biggest opening. As one may have guessed, Stree 2 leads the pack.

4th highest Bollywood opening in 2025

Thamma also surpassed Housefull 5 (24.35 crores) to score the fourth-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025. It stayed only behind War 2 (52.5 crores), Chhaava (33.10 crores), and Sikandar (30.06 crores).

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 25.11 crores

India gross: 29.62 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Harshvardhan Rane Delivers His Highest Opener – A Rocking Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News