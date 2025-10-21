Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has added another feather to its cap. The Malayalam fantasy superhero flick has surpassed the global lifetime of Housefull 5 and emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 54 report!

Lokah Chapter 1 Domestic Box Office Collection

Advertisement

Dominic Arun’s directorial has enjoyed a blockbuster run at the Indian box office. Not only in homeground, Malayalam, but it continues to mint moolah in the Hindi and Tamil belt as well. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 earned 10 lakhs on day 54.

It remained better than 6 lakhs earned on the last Friday, thanks to the Diwali holiday, which helped boost earnings. The overall net collection in India stands at 156.40 crores, which is about 184.55 crores in gross earnings.

Continues to mint massive profits!

Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is mounted on an estimated budget of 30 crores. In 54 days, it has attained the blockbuster status with staggering profits of 421.33% in India. It is the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Beats Housefull 5 worldwide

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is close to the end of its theatrical run. In 54 days, it has accumulated 304.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 119.70 crore gross from the overseas market.

The Mollywood fantasy superhero film was chasing its one last target—to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has finally achieved the milestone by crossing the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 (304.12 crore gross).

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 724.98 crores* Coolie: 516.93 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 304.25 crores* Housefull 5: 304.12 crores OG: 293.21 crores* L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (54 days)

India net: 156.40 crores

India gross: 184.55 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 421.33%

Overseas gross: 119.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 304.25 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 19: Now A Super-Duper Hit, Beats Raid 2 To Become #6 Hindi Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News