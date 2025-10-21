Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma is set for a thunderous start. The pre-release buzz was very much in favor, leading to an impressive boost in the last 24 hours of advance booking. The romantic horror-comedy could not enter the top 5 Bollywood pre-sales of 2025, but gave a tough fight to Raid 2. Scroll below for the box office update!

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final Update)

According to Sacnilk, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial registered a final advance booking of 6.37 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It witnessed an impressive 98% growth in the last 24 hours. Thamma sold over 2.25 lakh tickets nationwide, including the Hindi and Telugu versions.

Maharashtra remained the best-performing circuit, contributing to ticket sales worth 2.24 crores alone. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were among other leading markets. All in all, the romantic horror-comedy is set for a Diwali dhamaka and is expected to bring in over 20 crores on its opening day.

Thamma vs top pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (3.84 crores) and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 (5.54 crores). However, it missed out on its entry into the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood.

The pace was strong, and Maddock Films’ production gave a tough fight but failed to beat Raid 2, which grossed 6.52 crore gross in final pre-sales.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores

Clocks 3rd highest pre-sales for Maddock Films

Thamma has achieved another big milestone at the Indian box office. By surpassing Chhaava, it has scored the 3rd highest advance booking sales for a Maddock Film production.

Here are the top 5 advance booking sales of Maddock Films productions:

Stree 2 – 23.36 crores Chhaava – 13.79 crores Thamma – 6.37 crores Sky Force – 3.82 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 2.11 crores

