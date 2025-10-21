Tron: Ares is gearing up to embrace the loss in its theatrical run, yet the small wins are suitable for the film’s morales. Jared Leto’s film has surpassed the global haul of Materialists and is now chasing Ben Affleck’s flop sequel, The Accountant 2. The sci-fi flick crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie will cost yet a heavy loss for Disney and that might even stop the makers from moving forward with the franchise. This Jared leto movie has all the elemnts right, from BGM to visuals and actions, yet the plot failed to impress the audience. It has slowed down business for the exhibitors, since the film is not earning as much a tentpole should be.

Tron: Ares crosses $100 million worldwide

Tron: Ares starring Jeff Bridges and Jared Leto crossed the major global milestone in its second weekend. The sci-fi movie dropped to #2 in the domestic ranknings earning just $11.1 million across 4000 screens in North America, on its second weekend. The film dropped by 66.6% on its second weekend. Its box office collection is $54.5 million in North America after its first week.

The film’s overseas collection of the film witnessed lesser drop than in the domestic market as it debuted in China this weekend. The film collected around $14.1 million including China’s $2.8 million debut gross. The Jared Leto-led’s overseas gross has reached the $48.6 million mark. Thus the worldwide collection is $103.19 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It might its only major global milestone due to the poor box office performance.

Inches away from surpassing The Accountant 2

The latest Tron sequel has surpassed The Naked Gun, Materialists, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and more worldwide. It is moving towards cracking 2025’s top 30 grossers list and for that one of the films, Tron: Ares has to beat in The Accountant 2. It features Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in the leading roles reprising their characters from the first movie.

The Accountant 2 also underperformed at the box office collecting just $103.22 million worldwide and is now the #31 highest-grossing movie of the year. Jared Leto’s sci-fi flick is less than $1 million away from surpassing the global haul in The Accountant 2 and move closer to entering 2025’s top 30 grosser. Another movie which lies between Tron 3 and the top 30 2025 grossers is Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback. The latest sci-fi flick is less than $5 million away from cracking the top 30.

More about the movie

Tron: Ares was made on a hefty budget of around $170 million to $180 million which makes it a tentpole Hollywood movie. The film needs just $450 million to break even and to be profitable it must earn more. However, that seems unlikely as the film is struggling to keep up at the box office and might not even reach $300 million. According to Deadline’s report, it is expected to lose over $132 million financially. Hence, its an inevitable box office flop.

Directed by Joachim Ronning, Tron: Ares was released on October 10.

Box office summary of the film

North America – $54.5 million

International – $48.6 million

Worldwide – $103.1 million

