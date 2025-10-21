One Battle After Another crossed $150 million mark during this weekend. The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer crime drama is now chasing the worldwide haul of Disney’s Snow White. The film has broken into 2025’s global top 20 this weekend surpassing Elio and Freakier Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film still holds strong at the box office despite losing 595 theaters on Friday. It has also surpassed the domestic haul of Napoleon this weekend. It is trying its best to survive at the box office and emerge as a winner at the end of its theatrical run. It is also expected to earn some major awards.

One Battle After Another’s 4th weekend box office collection

Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie collected $3.8 million across 2532 screens in North America as per Box Office Mojo. It came in at #4 this weekend owing to the new releases but still in a favorable spot. One battle After Another dropped by 43.4% from last weekend which shows its strong grip in its home market. Therefore the domestic total of the film is $61.76 million and is expected to make around $70-$80 million in its original run.

Internationally, the crime thriller by Paul Thomas Anderson has crossed the major $100 million milestone overseas. Allied to the domestic cume of $61.7 million, the worldwide collection has reached the $163.06 million mark. It is now the 19th highest-grossing film of the year now surpassing Elio.

On track to beat Disney’s Snow White

Snow White is one of the most controversial releases of this year starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. It was shrouded in controversies since the casting was announced. Also, the change in story did not sit well with the audience. Snow White turned out to be one of the biggest flops of this year which collected $205.67 million worldwide, still earned a spot in 2025’s top 20 grossers.

One Battle After Another is now chasing the worldwide haul of Snow White. This will be a big win for the movie as Snow White too had a massive budget more than this Leonardo-led. It will also climb the chart move closer to the top 10 grossers.

More about One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn starre film has been lauded by the audience and is reportedly doing well considering it is an R-rated original crime drama and pretty lengthy. The makers are investing a lot in its Oscar campaign as well and if that pays off, then it will be the ultimate victory for the team. One Battler After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $61.7 million

International – $101.3 million

Worldwide – $163.0 million

