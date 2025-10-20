After one of the weakest openings in box office history, Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman is sinking further in its second weekend. The film’s numbers have dropped so sharply that its run in North American theatres may now end within a week or two.

Kiss of the Spider Woman Box Office: Second Weekend Drop Confirms Audience Rejection

Advertisement

The film, which also features Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, began its theatrical journey with a total of under $1 million across 1,330 screens in North America. Its per-screen average was about $690, a figure lower than what even many re-released films manage to make.

The second weekend was worse, as the movie saw a nearly 80% decline, bringing in around $181K from 740 theatres, per Box Office Mojo. The average earning per screen fell to $245, and exhibitors dropped the film from 591 theatres within a week, something rarely seen for a wide release.

So far, the total collection of Kiss of the Spider Woman stands at around $1.47 million, with $1.4 million coming from North America and the rest from Portugal. With a production cost of $30 million, it is likely to close its domestic run with less than $2 million, making it one of the most disappointing box office performers of the year.

Critical Praise Fails To Save Kiss Of The Spider Woman

What makes this outcome more unfortunate is that the film was received well by critics. It earned a 78% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting positive reviews for its performances and direction. But strong reviews have little influence on audience turnout today. Like several other recent releases that gained praise yet failed to attract viewers, Kiss of the Spider Woman has turned into another title celebrated by critics but abandoned by ticket buyers.

Kiss Of The Spider Woman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $1.4 million

International – 11 thousand

Worldwide – $1.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Smashing Machine North America Box Office: Dwayne Johnson-Led Biopic Drops 82% In 3rd Weekend After 75% Theater Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News