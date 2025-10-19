Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is slowly crawling past several minor milestones and is now set to beat the latest Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk. The live-action animated movie based on the Netflix series will achieve a minor yet significant feat after beating this Francis Lawrence directorial. Scroll below for the deets.

The film received strong reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics giving it 84% and the audience giving it 94%. The collective audience consensus states, “Overflowing with cuteness, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is a purr-fectly cat-tastic introduction to movies for preschoolers, expanding the colorful and imaginative world of the hit series.” It remains in the news for its consistently decent collections.

How much has the film earned worldwide in 22 days?

On Friday/day 22, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie collected just $400K, a drop of 56.4% from last Friday. The domestic total of the movie is $28.6 million and is set to hit the $30 million mark. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film’s worldwide collection has hit $52.18 million, and this weekend, it will move closer to the $60 million mark. The hype around it is less, and it is competing with big-budget, star-studded films.

On track to surpass The Long Walk & enter 2025’s top 45 grossers worldwide

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is currently the #46 highest-grossing film of the year. It is less than $2 million away from beating The Long Walk and becoming the 45th highest-grossing film of the year. However, the numbers and rankings are subject to change based on the weekend collections. Currently, The Long Walk has a worldwide total of $53.15 million, and this musical fantasy is expected to outgross it this weekend.

What is Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie about?

The story follows Gabby and Grandma Gigi on what was supposed to be a simple road trip, but things quickly take an unexpected turn when Gabby’s prized dollhouse ends up in the hands of the eccentric cat lady, Vera. Determined to reunite the mischievous Gabby Cats and reclaim her beloved dollhouse, Gabby sets off on a thrilling adventure full of surprises, new friends, and a race against time to bring her treasured toy home. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie was released on September 26.

Box office summary

North America – $28.7 million

International – $23.5 million

Worldwide – $52.2 million

