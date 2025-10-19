Black Phone 2 was released in theaters on Friday and debuted at #1 with a hopeful collection. It exceeds The Black Phone’s opening day collection by a small margin, but nonetheless, it has outshone its predecessor. It is expected to beat the 2022 horror’s debut weekend collection as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Advertisement

Ethan Hawke returns as the Grabber, and Mason Thames reprises his role as Finney Blake. The supernatural horror movie has earned positive reviews and might emerge as a surprise hit at the box office. It will not face any major competition until Wicked: For Good.

Black Phone 2’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Black Phone 2 had collected $2.6 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. On Friday, when it was released in the theaters, the film collected $10.8 million across 3,411 theaters in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. It is 6% higher than the opening day collection of The Black Phone. The previous film collected $10.2 million on its opening day back in 2022.

Opening weekend update

The horror sequel has earned a B rating on CinemaScore, which is solid for an R-rated film despite being under the OG film’s B+ rating. However, the 2025 flick is aiming to score a higher opening weekend collection than its predecessor. For the record, The Black Phone collected $23.6 million on its opening weekend in 2022; meanwhile, Black Phone 2 is tracking to earn between $24 million and $27 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office.

More about the film

Directed by Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone sequel starring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Jeremy Davies has been released in theaters on October 17. The film takes place four years after the events of the first film.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Tron: Ares North America Box Office Day 8: Suffers 79% Fall On 2nd Friday, Faces A Bleak 2nd Weekend Ahead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News