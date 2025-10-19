Tron: Ares continues its disastrous run at the box office and faces a steep fall on its second Friday. The second weekend looks depressing for the film as well. It is finding it hard even to reach the $50 million mark. The movie will leave the theaters sooner than expected. Keep scrolling for deets.

The film has sparked debate on Jared Leto’s credibility as the leading man. His last few films were also box office flops. It did rule at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings, but with Black Phone 2’s release, it has been pushed down to #2.

Tron: Ares’ box office collection on day 8 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest entries, Jared Leto‘s Tron: Ares declined drastically on its second Friday in North America. According to the report, the film collected just $3 million, a drop of 79.2% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. It is lower than Tron: Legacy’s $4 million second-Friday gross but more than Morbius‘ $2.9 million. After eight days of release, the movie has hit the $46.4 million cume in North America.

Headed for a disappointing 2nd weekend

The film has been in the news for its poor box office performance since the opening weekend. It failed to earn $50 million in its first week as well. The movie is projected to witness a decline of 70-64% on its second three-day weekend, eyeing a collection of $10 million to $12 million only.

Tron: Ares is expected to reach the $100 million milestone worldwide during its second weekend. The film has been distributed by Walt Disney Pictures and will mark another massive disaster of the year for Disney after Snow White. It will hardly recover its multimillion-dollar budget. Directed by Joachim Ronning, the film was expected to go into production in 2023 but was delayed because of the Hollywood strikes. The film is suffering for several reasons, and there seems to be no way of saving it. Tron: Ares was released in the theaters on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $46.4 million

International – $26.7 million

Worldwide – $73.1 million

