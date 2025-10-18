The Black Phone sequel, Black Phone 2, reunites Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke, reprising their roles, and the film has received a decent collection from the Thursday previews. Although it is lower than the previous movie’s preview numbers, it is still hopeful to debut staying on par with the first movie’s opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has opened to generally positive remarks, receiving 74% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They have said, “Taking the consequences of its predecessor seriously, Black Phone 2 is a chilling sequel that mines memorable scares and thought-provoking themes from the scars that linger.” The audience rating is slightly higher than that, and it is 86%.

Black Phone 2’s Thursday previews collection update

Black Phone 2 did not land in the North American theaters with as strong a preview collection as The Black Phone, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. According to the industry tracker’s report, it has collected $2.6 million on Thursday previews, which is less than The Black Phone’s $3 million previews numbers. It is also lower than Longlegs’ $3 million, M3Gan’s $2.8 million, and The Exorcist Believer’s $2.9 million. But it is more than Smile’s $2 million, which went on to become a box office success and has a sequel as well.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

The North American theaters are not seeing much spark lately as Tron: Ares, The Smashing Machine, and other new films are also underperforming. This sequel is also not going to be of much help and is likely to continue the slump.

Black Phone 2 is now tracking to earn between $18 million and $23 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It will also debut at the top in the domestic rankings, but from there on, a strong and positive word-of-mouth can only help it flourish. The previous movie collected $23.63 million at the domestic box office on its debut weekend. It raked in $91.1 million domestically and $161.4 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Owing to the success of the live-action movie How to Train Your Dragon, Mason Thames’ star power has increased a little, which might help bring in some more viewers to the theaters.

Directed by Scott Deririckson, starring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Demián Bichir, and Jeremy Davies, Black Phone 2 was released on October 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

