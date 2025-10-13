Jennifer Lopez’s new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, fell way short of the kind of numbers witnessed by Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl film, which showcased the making of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Lopez’s film, directed by Bill Condon, boasts an impressive cast alongside Lopez, including the likes of Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. However, it appears that these factors were not enough to attract numbers in the domestic market.

Kiss Of The Spider Woman Earns Under $1 Million On Opening Weekend

As of Monday morning, the movie’s debut weekend total had grossed under $1 million across 1,330 theaters in North America. The per-screen average fell below $700 ($690), ranking among the lowest opening numbers in box office history.

It came in under Paint’s $696 per-screen average from 2023 and trailed other low openings such as Voyagers, with $699, and Finding You, with $701. With that number, Kiss of the Spider Woman slipped into the Bottom 250 debut per-screen averages of all time, per Box Office Mojo.

Even Good Boy, a small independent horror film with a limited theatrical release in North America, earned $975K on its opening day, surpassing Kiss of the Spider Woman’s entire weekend total.

Kiss Of The Spider Woman Falls Behind Re-Release Movies

The worst opening weekend per-theatre average figure stands out because many of the titles in that range are re-releases, including Spirited Away ($686) and Die Hard ($689), which typically perform weaker than new titles.

A new release led by a star of Jennifer Lopez’s stature landing in that bracket signals how sharply it underperformed. The numbers also show how it is failing to keep up even with films from 2020 and 2021, years when the box office was heavily hit by the pandemic.

Kiss Of The Spider Woman vs The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl – North America Box Office Comparison

JLo’s latest outing also stands in major contrast with fellow pop icon Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl movie. Here’s how the two films stack up against each other at the domestic box office, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Kiss of the Spider Woman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $918 thousand

International – NA

Worldwide – $918 thousand

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl Box Office Summary

Domestic – $34 million

International – $16 million

Worldwide – $50 million

As the numbers show, the difference between the two films are roughly $49 million. Although Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman did not have an international rollout yet, it’s $918K opening weekend earnings at the domestic box office stands 97.3% less than Swift’s $34 million.

