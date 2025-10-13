Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has finally found something to smile about at the worldwide box office, even as it continues to trail behind expectations. The third and last chapter in the Downton Abbey film series was first released across more than 3,600 theatres in North America. Over time, that number decreased to around 1,075, but despite this drop, the film has started to see growing interest overseas, something the creators had been hoping for since the beginning.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Weekend Box Office Earnings Fall Below $1M

The movie was released on September 12, 2025, and has collected a total of $94.2 million so far. Between October 10th and 12th, its weekend earnings dipped below $1 million for the first time, pulling in $700K, a steep 48% fall from the weekend before, per Box Office Mojo. For four straight weekends, it managed to earn over $1 million before the sudden drop last weekend.

The film cost $50 million to make. For a while, it struggled to attract global attention, unlike the earlier two installments, which was becoming a concern, as strong international earnings were needed to balance the numbers. Now, the tide seems to be shifting a bit.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Beats A New Era Worldwide

International markets have begun responding with increased energy, accounting for over 53% of total earnings. This late rise has pushed the global and overall haul beyond what the second film, A New Era, managed to achieve in 2022. A New Era had brought in about $92.6 million against a $40 million budget but missed its break-even point by roughly $8 million.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Closes In On New Era’s Domestic Numbers

The Grand Finale is also expected to surpass A New Era’s domestic total within the next couple of days. It has already become the second-highest-grossing film in the Downton Abbey franchise. However, the first film remains far ahead.

For The Grand Finale to get closer to its $50 million production cost, the growing interest in international markets will need to stay consistent. Otherwise, the film will end its run without covering its expenses despite this late rally.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Vs Downton Abbey: A New Era Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up against each other at the box office, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo-

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

Domestic – $43.9 million

International – $50.3 million

Worldwide – $94.2 million

Downton Abbey: A New Era Box Office Summary

Domestic – $44.1 million

International – $48.5 million

Worldwide – $92.6 million

As the numbers show, The Grand Finale has surpassed A New Era by over $2 million at the worldwide box office. The gap is expected to widen in the days to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

