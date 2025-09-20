Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has completed a week at the theaters and is moving ahead with consistent momentum. The film recently outgrossed The Roses worldwide and still has a long way to go, but how much does it need to break even at the box office? Keep scrolling for a detailed analysis of its budget and break-even target.

The final film in the Downton Abbey franchise received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes; both the critics and audience ratings are above 90%. The collective consensus of the critics stated, “Soothing as a cup of tea while providing a satisfying amount of closure, The Grand Finale is a worthy sendoff for Downton Abbey.” Since it is facing big tentpole and trending movies at the cinemas, it might hamper its box office earnings.

How much has the film earned worldwide in its first week?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, starring Paul Giamatti and Dominic West, collected $1.38 million on its first Thursday at the North American box office. In seven days, the historical drama has earned over $25.3 million domestically. The film’s international cume stands at $16.2 million, and adding that to the domestic total, the worldwide collection hits $41.5 million.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the movie

North America – $25.3 million

International – $16.2 million

Worldwide – $41.5 million

How much does it need to earn to break even at the box office?

It has only been a week since it was released in cinemas, but it shows good financial consistency. According to media reports, The Grand Finale was made on a production budget of $50 million and needs to earn 2.5 times that to break even. Based on that calculation, Dominic West’s film needs around $125 million to achieve its break-even target at the box office, which is over a 201.2% jump from this point. How strongly it performs from hereon will impact its journey towards the break-even target.

What is the film about?

The story follows the Crawley family and their staff in the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale was released on September 12.

