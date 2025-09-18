Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has reached a major milestone at the box office. This third feature-length film in the long-running historical drama series grew out of the original television show, which ran for six seasons on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and built a loyal audience that has followed the story of the residents and staff of the estate for over a decade.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: Solid Opening Weekend

The movie opened with a strong reception. Reviews landed it a certified fresh rating of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences were even more enthusiastic with a 96 percent score on the Popcornmeter. Its domestic debut over the first three days brought in $18.1 million, placing it just behind the 2019 Downton Abbey film, which started with $31 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: Box Office Breakdown

By its fifth day in theaters, the new release had already crossed the $30 million mark globally and now stands at $38.5 million in total. Of that figure, $22.3 million comes from domestic theaters and $16.2 million from international markets. Having premiered on September 12, it has shown impressive speed in reaching that total before its first full week has closed.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

North America – $22.3m

International – $16.2m

Worldwide- $38.5m

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Surpasses Nobody 2 At North America Box Office

In the current box office race, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has also overtaken one of its competitors. Nobody 2, the Bob Odenkirk action sequel, has been playing since August 13 and is now sitting at about $39 million worldwide, including $21.5 million from North America. The new Downton film, despite being in theaters for less than a week, has already topped Nobody 2 domestically with $22.2 million and is closing in on its global total as well, a sign of stronger audience pull both at home and abroad.

Can The Grand Finale Overtake Downton Abbey A New Era Worldwide

Compared with the earlier entries in the trilogy, the trajectory looks promising. Its day 5 domestic earnings have already beaten those of 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, which had made $19.7 million by the same point. The opening weekend was also higher than A New Era’s $16 million debut. However, to finish as the second-highest-grossing movie in the franchise, it must go beyond A New Era’s worldwide gross of $92.7 million, which means finding another $58.1 million.

That task could prove difficult. While both earlier Downton Abbey movies drew more revenue from international markets than domestic ones, The Grand Finale so far shows the opposite pattern. Only 42% of its total has come from overseas, hinting at a softer response outside North America. Whether it can build on its current momentum abroad will decide if it climbs further up the franchise’s box office rankings.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Trailer

