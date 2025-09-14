Simon Curtis’ historical drama Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise. According to reports, it has emerged as a winner among older crowds. The finale film recorded the second-biggest opening day in the franchise and is headed for a strong opening weekend at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Paul Giamatti and Dominic West reprised their roles as Harold Levinson from the TV series and Guy Dexter from the previous film. Additionally, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan joined the cast for this installment.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale collected $8.9 million on its opening day at the North American box office, including $2.6 million from the previews. The third movie recorded the second-biggest opening day among the three movies.

Check out the opening day collections of the three films in the Downton Abbey franchise.

Downton Abbey – $13.8 million Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $8.9 million Downton Abbey: A New Era – $7.4 million

Opening weekend projection of the film

Downton Abbey 3 debuted at #2 in box office rankings in North America. The historical drama is tracking to earn between $18 million and $23 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It will again stay at #2 in the franchise in terms of opening weekend collection as well. The Grand Finale will not be able to surpass the first film’s $31.0 million debut. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale was released in North America on September 12.

What is the film about?

The story follows Mary as she becomes entangled in a public scandal while the Crawley family struggles with mounting financial troubles. With the threat of social disgrace looming, the household must adapt to changing times, and the future of Downton Abbey rests on the next generation’s shoulders.

