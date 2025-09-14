Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns shattered the North American box office on its opening day only. The anime movie surpassed the entire collection of Pokemon: The First Movie in North America on its release day only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Infinity Castle’s Box Office Collection on Day 1 in North America

The Demon Slayer movie opened as expected. It is grand and huge, as the film collected $33 million on its opening day, including $11.4 million from previews. It has recorded the biggest opening day for an anime film, a record that was held by Pokemon: The First Movie for twenty-seven years. Infinity Castle surpassed Pokemon’s opening day collection with its previews only.

Surpassed the entire opening weekend of Pokemon: The First Movie in a day!

Pokemon: The First Movie collected $31 million during its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed that with its $33 million Friday opening.

How does it stack up against Demon Slayer: Mugen Train?

Infinity Castle has beaten the first Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s opening weekend collection, with its day 1 gross alone. It is the same for the other Demon Slayer movies as well. Therefore, it is heading for a franchise record opening in North America. Mugen Train collected $21.2 million in its debut weekend.

Other remarkable records achieved by Infinity Castle

Haruo Sotozaki’s film has registered the 14th biggest opening day ever for an animation in North America, beating even The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $31.7 million opening day gross. It is also the biggest opening day of all time for any international film in the region. It doesn’t end there!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, released on September 12, has recorded the biggest opening day ever for an R-rated animation and the biggest opening day of the year for any animation. The movie is set to open with historic collections for an anime movie. It is expected to earn between $60 million and $70 million on its opening weekend in North America, setting a new record for anime movies and for any international feature ever released there.

