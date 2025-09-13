Superman, starring David Corenswet, has had a glorious box office run in North America. However, it has now lost its pace and is slowly preparing to leave the cinemas. James Gunn’s DCU reboot made a mark domestically, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing DC movie. However, to break into the top three, it would have to beat Wonder Woman, which is now impossible. Keep scrolling for more.

Superman’s box office collection in North America after 63 days!

The domestic collection contributes a solid 57.5% of the total gross, and it is still adding numbers in North America. It collected $972K last weekend, which was its ninth weekend. After 63 days of release, the James Gunn-helmed film has collected $353.59 million at the North American box office. It is the third-highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

Still almost $59 million away from Wonder Woman’s domestic haul

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Superman is still around $59 million away from the domestic haul of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. It was released in 2017 and collected $412.8 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. Therefore, Wonder Woman became the 3rd highest-grossing DC movie ever domestically.

James Gunn‘s DCU reboot movie can say goodbye to DC’s top three grossers this time. Hopefully, the next films will be able to crack the top three. For now, David Corenswet’s superhero movie will have to remain behind The Batman, as surpassing its $369.3 million domestic haul is also impossible.

Check out the top 5 DC movies ever at the domestic box office

1. The Dark Knight – $533.3 million

2. The Dark Knight Rises – $448.1 million

3. Wonder Woman – $412.5 million

4. The Batman – $369.3 million

5. Superman – $353.6 million

More about the latest DC film

The David Corenswet-led DCU movie is financially successful and has earned $614.6 million worldwide. The story follows Superman as he reconciles his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that considers these ideals outdated. The movie was released on July 11.

