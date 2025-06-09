David Corenswet is all geared up for the theatrical release of his next movie, Superman. Directed by James Gunn, the eagerly anticipated superhero film is slated to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. Before he dons the iconic cape, we recommend checking out his lesser-known performance in a limited series that boasts an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. We are talking about the 2022 crime drama series We Own This City. Read on to learn more about the show, its plot, and where to watch it on OTT.

We Own This City – Plot, Cast & Creators

Based on Justin Fenton’s non-fiction book “We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption,” the HBO miniseries revolves around the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The show explores how an American city’s aggressive war-on-drugs policy led to the collapse of real policing and the rise of systemic abuse.

While the main role of Sergeant Wayne Jenkins is played by Jon Bernthal, Superman actor David Corenswet essayed the part of a veteran investigator, David McDougall. The ensemble cast also includes Josh Charles (The Good Wife), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), and Jamie Hector (The Wire), among many others. The series is co-created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, best known for their work on the critically acclaimed drama The Wire.

We Own This City – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

As mentioned earlier, the miniseries holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 93%. On Metacritic, the show has received a score of 83/100, indicating ‘Universal Acclaim’ as per the website. On IMDb, it has a user rating of 7.6/10.

Where to Watch We Own This City?

The series consists of six episodes with a runtime of around sixty minutes each. It’s streaming in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

We Own This City Trailer

