The immensely talented Hollywood filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is all geared up for the theatrical release of his next superhero movie, ‘Superman’ starring David Corenswet as the titular protagonist. Slated to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025, the highly anticipated film marks the beginning of the newly imagined DC Universe. With sky-high expectations from the reboot, all eyes will now be on how the film performs at the box office globally. So, what will it take for Superman to be considered a box-office success? Let’s break down the numbers.

Superman Needs To Earn This Much To Be a Box Office Hit

According to a recent report by The Wrap, Superman is made on a budget of $225 million. And to be considered a box office success, the film needs to register a formidable $700 million globally. The report also mentions that if Superman grosses anywhere over $500 million at the global box office, the film will make a profit at the box office (excluding ancillary revenues).

Is The $700 Million Threshold A Fry Cry For James Gunn’s Superman?

Let’s take into account the box office performance of the last three films featuring the Superman character (previously played by Henry Cavill). Two of them were ensemble films — Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). While the former reportedly grossed $874.36 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), the latter brought in $661.32 million (as per Box Office Mojo) globally. Moreover, the solo Superman movie Man Of Steel (2013) made $670.14 million at the worldwide box office (as per Box Office Mojo).

Although Batman V. Superman comfortably surpassed the $700 million mark, it was a star-studded venture also featuring Ben Affleck’s Batman and was helmed by Zack Snyder, who has a massive fan following. But it’s also worth noting that the film was released in 2016 when there were fewer movie screens across the globe. Even the solo Superman venture, Man of Steel, which came out in 2013, came close to reaching $700 million. Considering this, it doesn’t seem like a far cry for James Gunn’s Superman to cross the $700 million threshold, provided that it strikes the right chord with audiences.

Superman – Plot & Cast

James Gunn’s Superman ostensibly focuses on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others.

Superman Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

