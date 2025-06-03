Lilo & Stitch is proving to be a box office juggernaut, crossing the $600 million milestone worldwide on its second weekend. It is achieving new titles on a domestic and global level—the live-action remake is on its way to achieving another remarkable feat. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney film is also dominating at the domestic box office, earning a spectacular number in its second weekend. It is currently tracking to earn $1 billion in its worldwide run. Hence, this Dean Fleischer Camp-directed feature could be the first 2025 release to hit that mega milestone.

Crosses $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office

As per Box Office Mojo, the PG-rated live-action Disney remake has already accumulated spectacular numbers. Lilo & Stitch has collected $278.9 million in the US and will cross the $300 million milestone in North America in its 3rd weekend. Internationally, the film has hit the $334.5 million cume, bringing the worldwide gross to $613.4 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

Domestic (North America) – $278.9 million

Overseas – $334.5 million

Worldwide – $613.4 million

Set to Break Into Top 50 PG-Rated Highest-Grossers Worldwide List

Lilo & Stitch is already in the top 100 highest-grossing PG films list at #52 rank. It must beat How to Train Your Dragon 2 and The Incredibles’ global hauls to crack the top 50 of that list.

#50. The Incredibles – $631.68 million

#51. How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $621.53 million

#52. Lilo & Stitch – $613.4 million

Therefore, Lilo & Stitch is less than $20 million away from cracking the all-time top 50 highest-grossing PG-rated films list and achieving the 50th rank. It is one of many achievements earned by the Disney live-action remake.

More about the film

The live-action remake follows a lonely Hawaiian girl who befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family. Little Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai, and it is her debut movie. Chris Sanders reprises his voice role as Stitch, and Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

