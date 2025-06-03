Tom Cruise has always received warm affection from the people of China, and this is the same with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. The film has crossed the $30 million mark at the Chinese box office in just four days of release. Mission: Impossible 8 has registered one of the biggest first Mondays for Hollywood releases in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for more.

Mission: Impossible 8 crossed $350 million worldwide on its second weekend, and that was possible due to its strong opening in China. This film is emotional for the 90s kids who grew up watching Cruise jump off buildings in the MI films. It is ending after 29 long years. Hence, emotional nostalgia plays a significant role in boosting the film’s collections.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the box office in China?

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando, via his X post [formerly Twitter], revealed the cumulative collection of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning after four days of release in China. According to the report, Tom Cruise’s film collected a solid $6.2 million on its first Monday in China. Mission: Impossible 8 has registered the 5th biggest first Monday for Hollywood movies post-COVID, with over 104K screenings. It has experienced a drop of -40.4% from Sunday. It has collected $31.7 million in four days in China.

Check out the highest first Mondays for Hollywood releases in the post-Covid era:

F9 – $10.4 million Alien: Romulus – $8.1 million Godzilla vs. Kong – $7.0 million Meg 2: The Trench – $6.4 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.2 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $5.3 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $4.9 million Fast X – $4.5 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $4.1 million

The Final Reckoning has scored $200K in pre-sales for Tuesday and is playing over 89K screenings.

Mission: Impossible worldwide box office collection

Mission: Impossible 8 has maintained a stronghold at the box office by the second weekend. It has amassed $122.53 million at the North American box office and $231.2 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide box office collection stands at the $353.7 million cume.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in the cinemas on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $122.5 million

Total Overseas Gross – $231.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $353.7 million

