Ryan Coogler’s film Sinners is still achieving winning numbers on its seventh weekend, pushing the worldwide box office past the $350 million mark. It has also achieved two more feats by beating A Quiet Place’s global haul this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is successful due to its original content and great performances. It has been running in the theaters since April 18 and is now set to release digitally. It will be available to rent on leading streaming platforms and as VOD. The horror movie featuring Michael B Jordan in dual roles was made on a budget of $90 million and has collected more than thrice the decent cost.

Sinners crosses the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office!

Due to new releases, Sinners has fallen from the top 5 on its 7th weekend. It is at #6 in the domestic box office chart. According to Box Office Mojo, Michael B Jordan’s film collected $5.22 million at the North American box office this weekend. The horror movie has hit the $267.08 million cume domestically.

Over the international markets, the movie collected a decent $1.8 million on its seventh weekend, taking the horror flick’s overseas cume to $83.0 million. Adding that to its $267.08 million domestic gross, the worldwide box office has hit the $350.08 million cume. It stands as a testament to Sinners’ unparalleled global success.

Worldwide Box Office Breakdown

North America – $267.08 million

Overseas – $83 million

Worldwide – $350.08 million

On track to become the 12th highest-grossing horror movie ever

For the unversed, Hannibal, starring Anthony Hopkins, was released in 2001 and is the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs. According to Box Office Mojo‘s database, it collected $351.7 million on its worldwide run. Sinners is just $1 million away from beating the global haul in Hannibal as the 12th highest-grossing horror movie ever. While doing so, Sinners will also surpass Alien: Romulus‘ $350.9 million global haul.

More about Sinners

Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, will be released on digital platforms on June 3, followed by 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 8. It will have bonus materials for the viewers. The special features will include deleted scenes, a Making of Sinners featurette, and more.

