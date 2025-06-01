Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has landed in the projected range at the China box office on its opening weekend. It has collected the biggest Sunday in China among Hollywood releases in the region since last year’s Alien: Romulus. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie collected more than Deadpool & Wolverine and Aquaman 2 in its opening weekend in China. Mission: Impossible 8 has also crossed its first major milestone, the $100 million mark at the North American box office, and it is moving towards the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn on its opening weekend in China?

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a strong $10.3 million on Sunday, day 3, with over 113K screenings at the box office in China. It has witnessed a hike of 4.1% from its day 2 owing to the positive word of mouth. Therefore, the three-day cume or the debut weekend collection of Mission: Impossible 8 is $25.5 million. It has registered the biggest three-day opening weekend since Alien: Romulus‘ $26.1 million in August 2024. It has registered $1 million in pre-sales for Monday.

Mission: Impossible 8 Vs Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released in 2023 and collected $24.8 million on its opening weekend at the China box office. As per the report, The Final Reckoning has beaten its predecessor’s debut in China with its $25.5 million debut. The 2025 has beaten Dead Reckoning’s collection by a slight margin.

The Final Reckoning has received 9.4 stars from the ticket buyers on Maoyan, equivalent to an A on CinemaScore. It is the best-rated Mission Impossible movie on the site. It is above Dead Reckoning’s 8.9 stars and both Fallout and Rogue Nation’s 9 stars. Meanwhile, the audience gave it 7.7 stars on Douban. The film was released in China on May 30.

Mission: Impossible 8 at the worldwide box office

Tom Cruise‘s film, released on May 23, collected $7.5 million on its second Friday in North America, taking the domestic cume to $102.8 million. The film now stands at $239.05 million at the worldwide box office, which will change once the official numbers from the overseas regions are revealed.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $102.8 million

Total Overseas Gross – $136.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $239.05 million

