Lilo & Stitch is a hot and trending release wreaking havoc at the box office in North America. The film registered one of the biggest second Fridays among Memorial Day releases ever, taking its domestic gross to a spectacular $234.1 million cume in its first week only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is also on track to surpass the domestic gross of Sinners. The horror flick is also a financial and critical success, and it is set to be released on digital platforms this month. The live-action remake is the highest-grossing film by Disney this year and is much welcomed after the debacle, Snow White.

Lilo & Stitch box office collection day 8

Lilo & Stitch is untouchable at #1 in the domestic box office chart. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], the Disney feature has collected a spectacular $17 million on its second Friday at the North American box office. It witnessed a drop of -69.6% from last weekend, and the film is playing across 4,410 screens in North America [USA and Canada combined]. After 29 days, the live-action remake hit North America’s $234.1 million cume.

Top 5 biggest 2nd Fridays of all time among Memorial Day releases [highest to lowest]

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $25 million

2. Lilo & Stitch – $17 million

3. Pirates of the Caribbean at World’s End – $12.8 million

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – $12.2 million

5. The Little Mermaid – $11.9 million

On track to become the 2nd highest-grossing film in North America

The Disney remake is currently the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office, standing behind Sinners‘ $263.46 million at #2. As per the trade analyst, it is expected to earn between $60 million and $63 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, it will outpace Ryan Coogler’s film and become domestically the 2nd highest-grossing film of the year. Check out the current top 5 highest-grossing films in North America below.

1. A Minecraft Movie – $422.4 million

2. Sinners – $263.46 million

3. Lilo & Stitch – $234.1 million

4. Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million

5. Thunderbolts* – $361.35 million

Worldwide box office collection

The Disney live-action remake will cross the $500 million milestone worldwide on its second weekend only. It has collected $234.9 million from the overseas markets, taking the worldwide gross to $469.02 million cume. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $234.12 million

Total Overseas Gross – $234.9 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $469.02 million

