Michael B. Jordan’s rise from TV newcomer to Hollywood A-lister showcases his talent and strategic career choices. From standout roles in The Wire and Friday Night Lights to leading major franchises and producing his work, Jordan has built a career marked by range, focus, and a commitment to telling impactful, inclusive stories. He is being lauded for his performance in the film Sinners, which is running at the cinemas. He is considered one of the most accomplished actors of the current generation, and he keeps reinventing himself.

Jordan is best known for his roles in the Creed franchise and Black Panther. He appears in a dual role in this 2025 original horror. In 2020 and 2023, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2020, he was titled the Sexiest Man Alive by People, and The New York Times included him on their list of the 25th greatest actors of the 21st century. He was at #15.

As an actor, Michael B Jordan’s movies have crossed the $2.68 billion mark at the worldwide box office. His Sinners is maintaining a stronghold at the box office and has also crossed significant marks in the US and worldwide. Jordan’s last film, Creed III, with which he marked his directorial debut, was critically acclaimed. The sports drama movie was also a financial success. It features Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

The Sinners star’s last five movies are mostly hits, and the highest-grossing in the list is still MCU’s Black Panther with its $1.34 billion global haul. Michael B Jordan’s other films have also left a mark at the box office. Check out the list based on Box Office Mojo‘s data.

5. A Journal for Jordan (2021) – $6.68 million

4. Just Mercy (2019) – $50.90 million

3. Creed II (2018) – $214.21 million

2. Creed III (2023) – $276.1 million

1. Black Panther (2018) – $1.34 billion

Michael B Jordan’s Sinners has been highly rated by critics and audiences as it continues to rule the theatres. The R-rated horror film opened with $48.00 million on its opening weekend. It has raked in $123.23 million in the US so far. Internationally, the film has hit the $40 million cume, bringing the worldwide gross to $163.23 million. It still has a lot more to achieve financially.

Sinners by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B Jordan, was released on April 18.

