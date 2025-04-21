Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan’s action horror Sinners finally opened in the theatres this Friday. The film has had a spectacular opening in North America; however, the overseas numbers are a tad bit disappointing. The movie has received excellent ratings and positive word of mouth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been lauded for its powerful performances, especially Jordan, who appeared in dual roles as twin brothers. It is different from a regular vampire movie as it offers a fresh take on vampire mythology, which intertwines with African-American spiritualism and Southern folklore. It holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned an “A” CinemaScore, highlighting its widespread praise from both critics and audiences. It is an original horror story, not based on any movies or anything.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Michael B. Jordan’s film Sinners collected a strong $45.60 million on its opening weekend in the United States across 3,308 theatres. It collected $19.2 million on Friday, excluding the Thursday Previews, and $16.5 million on Saturday and $9.9 million on Sunday. It has surpassed Nope’s $44.4 million to register the biggest opening for an original horror post-COVID.

On its opening weekend, Sinners by Ryan Coogler landed on the lower end of the industry’s projections at the overseas box office. The film clocked in $15.4 million on its 5-day opening weekend. Thus, adding to its domestic opening of $45.6 million, the worldwide opening is $61 million. It was made on a reported budget of $90 million. Hoping to escape their troubled past, the twin brothers return to their hometown for a fresh start, only to find an even darker evil lurking, ready to greet their homecoming.

Michael B Jordan starrer Sinners was released in the theatres on April 18.

