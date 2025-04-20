Easter is a huge deal for the people in North America. It is the most important religious holiday, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. People visit the Church and spend the day with their loved ones, and thus, people also go to the cinemas to spend quality time with everyone. Therefore, filmmakers often release movies during this time. Last year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the year before that, The Super Mario Bros were released, and they opened with significant numbers. However, this superhero movie has beaten them to grab the top spot as the biggest opening weekend during Easter. Keep scrolling for more.

Releasing a film over Easter weekend can be a wise strategy due to increased free time from spring break and the long weekend, making it ideal for family-friendly or feel-good films. There’s often less box office competition compared to bigger holiday seasons, which can boost visibility. Overall, it can offer strong box office potential if the film aligns with the mood and timing.

This year, Sinners came out on Friday and is enjoying the Easter weekend. It is headed for an impressive opening weekend in the United States. But it will not beat the films with the biggest openings during the Easter weekend over the years. The Super Mario Bros Movie, released in 2023, holds the record for the third biggest opening weekend over the Easter weekend. It collected $146.36 million during its opening weekend, and the second biggest opening was registered by Furious 7, which was $147.18 million.

But which film is at #1, holding the record for the biggest opening weekend at the box office in North America? It is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was released in 2016 and collected $166.00 million on its opening weekend in North America. Based on The Numbers, we have ranked the top ten biggest opening weekends during the Easter weekend.

10. Scary Movie 4 – $40.22 million

9. GI Joe: Retaliation – $40.50 million

8. Ready Player One – $41.76 million

7. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – $42.15 million

6. Clash of the Titans – $61.23 million

5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $80.00 million

4. The Fate of the Furious – $98.78million

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $146.36 million

2. Furious 7 – $147.18 million

1. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $166.00 million

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, was released this Friday. It is enjoying the Easter weekend and is projected to earn between $45 million and $50 million in the US.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

