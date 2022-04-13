Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s gay timeline has been allowed to get censored in China by Warner Bros. The third instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off was just released. It has expanded the wings of JK Rowling’s wizarding world even more. The latest addition to the series opened with the lowest box office opening among the three.

It made $58 million overseas, which matches the latest prediction before the movie was released. However, it was released just in 22 markets and is yet to premiere in several countries. The newest addition to the franchise explores Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law.

It also covers the relationship between Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, which received criticism from some people. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore does explore Hogwart professor’s sexuality, however as per Variety, six seconds of dialogue is being censored from the Chinese cut. Warner Bros has agreed to this in order to accommodate the theatrical release in one of the biggest markets.

“As a studio, we’re committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release, and that extends to circumstances that necessitate making nuanced cuts in order to respond sensitively to a variety of in-market factors,” a statement from WB read. “In the case of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, a six-second cut was requested and Warner Bros. accepted those changes to comply with local requirements but the spirit of the film remains intact,” it continued.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the studio is being cautious with the franchise’s future beyond the third instalment. It is being said that WB doesn’t have a script for Fantastic Beast 4 yet, and the plans for the fifth one are in the air. However, it will all depend on how the latest release performs.

Other than Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore stars Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Mads Mikkelsen.

