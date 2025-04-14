Paul Walker’s final film, Furious 7, turned ten this year, and it has been re-released in the theatres in China. Vin Diesel’s film has earned solid numbers at the box office in the mainland. Walker passed away while filming this installment, and his brothers Caleb and Cody helped complete the remaining scenes of the late actor. This caused a delay in the film’s release. Keep scrolling for more.

It was released in 2015 and directed by James Wan; the actioner featured an ensemble cast comprising Vin, Paul, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham in crucial roles. It is evident by the name that this is the 7th film in the franchise and the highest-grossing installment. There are eleven movies in the series; Fast X, released in 2023, is the latest film in the franchise, and a sequel to it is reportedly in development and is scheduled to be released in 2011.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Furious 7 was re-released in China on its 10th anniversary as it is the region’s highest-grossing Fast and Furious installment, back when it was released a decade ago. The report revealed that it had collected $1.3 million on its re-issue opening weekend over 35K screenings. Paul Walker’s film earned $390.9 million on its original run at the Chinese box office. The movie’s Chinese haul has hit the $392.2 million mark after this re-issue weekend.

The 7th Fast & Furious movie opened to a $147.18 million collection at the US box office. It collected $353.007 million in its original run at the box office in North America. The movie collected $1.16 billion overseas. Thus, the worldwide haul of Paul Walker‘s film is $1.51 billion. It is behind The Avengers’ $1.52 billion global haul as the 13th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Will it be able to recreate the same magic at the global box office and hit a new milestone, surpassing The Avengers?

The film follows Dom, Brian, and co., who are recruited by covert ops leader Mr Nobody to prevent Mose Jakande, a terrorist, from getting his hands on a hacking program called God’s Eye. Furious 7 was released in China on Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: The King Of Kings North America Box Office: Smashes The Prince Of Egypt’s Debut Numbers To Break A 27-Year-Old Opening Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News