Dave Bautista could have been racing alongside Vin Diesel, dodging explosions, and cashing in on a billion-dollar franchise. Instead, he pumped the brakes on Fast & Furious — all because he had his sights set on something far more brutal: Gears of War.

Most actors would jump at the chance to join Universal’s money-printing machine. Not Bautista. In an interview with Collider, he recalled how he walked into a meeting, listened to the pitch for Fast & Furious, and then did something most wouldn’t dare.

“They wanted to talk to me about Fast & Furious, and I said, ‘I’m not interested, let’s talk about [Gears of War character] Marcus Fenix.’”

Imagine sitting in that boardroom. Universal execs probably blinked twice. Maybe three times. But Bautista wasn’t about to fake interest when he knew exactly what he wanted.

Let’s be real: Hollywood loves team players. And Bautista basically walked in, flipped the script, and pitched a totally different movie. No surprise that Universal wasn’t thrilled.

“I think Universal was a little put-off,” he admitted. But did that stop him? Not even close. “I don’t mean to offend anybody. I’m not putting down anything else, I’m just saying [Gears] is way more interesting to me.”

For Bautista, Gears of War wasn’t just another action flick. It was the role. The dream gig. The one he was willing to fight for.

“I don’t want to pretend like I’m actually interested in something I’m not when there’s something I’m actually really excited about,” he explained. Translation? Keep your car chases; he wanted chainsaw guns and Locust hordes.

But when Hollywood dragged its feet on a Gears adaptation, he didn’t just sit around waiting. He inserted himself into the franchise — literally. In Gears 5, fans could play as Bautista in multiplayer mode, decked out in full Marcus Fenix armor. If Universal wasn’t going to cast him, he was going to will it into existence.

Turning down Fast & Furious wasn’t just about choosing passion over paychecks; it was about betting on himself. The Fast saga has been a juggernaut, with F9 even featuring his old WWE rival John Cena. But Bautista wasn’t swayed.

The Gears of War movie has been stuck in development hell since 2007, but if there’s one thing Gears fans know, it’s that you don’t back down from a fight. And neither does Bautista.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Dave Bautista Wondered If He Was ‘Too Ugly’ for a Rom-Com—Will Hollywood Ever Give Him a Chance?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News