Love it or hate it, The Flash’s CGI wasn’t an accident. Director Andy Muschietti once insisted the film’s “weird” visuals were a deliberate creative choice, especially in the much-talked-about Speed Force and Chronobowl sequences. “We are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld,’ which is basically being in Barry’s POV,” Muschietti explained in an interview with Gizmodo.

“It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you, that was intended,” he added. One of the most criticized moments occurs early in the film. Barry (Ezra Miller) races to save Gotham City Hospital’s collapsing nursery, where babies and a midwife are in danger. Instead of a heart-pounding rescue, audiences are met with visuals that look… off. Many fans assumed budget constraints or rushed post-production were to blame. But Muschietti had a different answer.

Barbara Muschietti, the film’s producer, jokingly shut down concerns about realism. “No, we used all real babies,” she said. But Andy stuck to his vision, reaffirming that the CGI’s unnatural look was meant to reflect Barry’s super-speed perception. That explanation didn’t sit well with everyone. Some fans called it an “excuse” rather than an artistic decision. Social media buzzed with side-by-side comparisons of The Flash’s CGI against older superhero films, questioning why a 2023 blockbuster looked so unpolished.

The Flash has been no stranger to controversy. Even before its release, clips leaked online, with fans slamming the special effects. Many hoped the final cut would look better. It didn’t. Adding to the scrutiny, the film’s lead, Ezra Miller, has faced legal troubles, making headlines for reasons unrelated to the movie. Their rare public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere only added another layer to the film’s rocky rollout.

Despite the backlash, The Flash delivered a solid superhero adventure. While some viewers found the CGI jarring, others appreciated the creative risk. The debate over its visuals might not fade soon, but one thing is clear: Muschietti is standing by his vision.

