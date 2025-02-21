The Kardashians is currently airing its sixth season, and the episode gives a glimpse of a lot of what happened in the Kar-Jenners’ lives last year. One of the angles recently explored in the episodes was Kim Kardashian’s role as a manager to her daughter, North, as she stepped into the industry.

Even though she hadn’t planned to see it happen so soon since North is a teenager, the offers have been plenty. Kim wasn’t sure whether she should let North participate so early on in her life but later gave in. She also revealed if she takes a 10 percent salary cut like Kris Jenner.

Does Kim Kardashian Take A 10 Percent Cut For Being Daughter North’s Manager?

During an episode, North was offered to participate as a singer in the Hollywood Bowl’s 30th anniversary celebration for Disney’s The Lion King. She was offered the role of Simba and had to sing the song I Just Can’t Wait To Be King. Behind the scenes showed an anxious and doubtful edition of Kim as she wondered if letting North participate so soon was the right move.

“Guess what? This momager is not taking 10 percent,” she told her sister Khloe, referring to their mother Kris Jenner, who is reported to take over 10 percent of what her daughters make as her mom, as well as manager cuts. Kim also shared that she couldn’t decide whether to let it happen.

“You just want to make sure that you can set her up for success because the world is just like mean,” Khloe said in response to the dilemma about North’s gig. “I don’t know if she can sing Broadway. That’s what I’m worried about,” Kim responded and later expressed further in a confessional.

“I’m really torn on if I should let her do this or not. North is very comfortable performing, but she’s not a singer. She raps, and she’s been on the stage with her dad,” the reality star mused and added, “But as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it’s something to really, really, really think about,” referring to her fear of putting North out there.

Kim Kardashian also shared that she wasn’t planning on being a mom for another 10 years, and this came as a surprise to her. “I still have like 10 years left of work that I want to do,” she said, hinting at her desire to focus on her own career and not be a momager full time already. “I still have more to do.”

The Skims and Skkn founder explained, “Every day that she is busy doing something is a day that I can’t work. Because she’s not doing anything without me being right there the whole time.” Kim also spoke about being worried for North when she actively pursues her career, referring to the lies and narratives that come with the industry while also being a Kardashian.

