When the jury’s verdict came out and ASAP Rocky was declared to be not guilty, he rushed towards Rihanna and hugged her. The couple were quite emotional as he escaped the danger of 24 years in jail for attacking ASAP Relli with a handgun during their heated argument in 2021, per allegations.

After the case was officially closed, Rihanna took to her Instagram to share her deep gratitude and wrote, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” A new report has now claimed that the two might be looking to tie the knot with this obstacle behind them for good.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Planning To Get Married After His Acquittal?

According to The US Sun, Rihanna was “petrified that it could have gone the other way, with him winding up in jail” but stayed strong and showed up for him in court. A source told the portal, “As unthinkable as that scenario may have been, it remained a horrific possibility that played on her mind.”

Right until he was acquitted, she was hoping and praying that it does not lead to him being locked away in prison for 24 years, leaving her and their two sons Rza and Riot behind. The insider further explained, “Right now they’re basking in the relief and looking forward to a new chapter.”

Their new beginnings “will almost certainly include a wedding,” as per the report. “Rihanna never wavered from her ­support, for a second, but it’s open knowledge she went through hell in the lead-up to this trial” since the investigation and official clearance went on for almost three long years.

“It’s been like this storm cloud hanging over them and took a major toll on her stress levels as well as his” especially since the singer was pregnant with their first son when he was first arrested for the case. As for the next pregnancy and when she gave birth, the case had heated up quite a lot by then, making this very hard for her to deal with mentally and emotionally.

“In all that time, though, she stood by him 100 percent and neither of them lost faith that he would eventually be cleared” but despite that, Rihanna had to undergo quite “a lot of sleepless nights” and “a ton of anxiety.” As for the wedding, “her family would love to see them tie the knot in Barbados.” It is a special place for them and they have shared many memories over there.

The insider said, “It’s definitely where Rihanna has always pictured herself getting married and her family is completely supportive of the relationship.” After the nightmare gun trial, this is exactly what they need for their family. Regardless, the silver lining of the ordeal was that it brought them closer.

