After weeks of being nervous and anxious about the result of the gun trial around her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Rihanna can now take a breath of relief. The pop star has been dedicated to her support of the rapper, making many appearances in court and bringing their sons to offer love and motivation.

Now that Rocky has been acquitted of the charges and allegations against him, the couple is thankful and grateful about not being separated. If he had been guilty, he would have to face 24 years in jail. Here’s what the duo plan to do with their lives now that the rapper has been declared not guilty.

Rihanna’s Plans With ASAP Rocky After He Was Acquitted In Gun Trial

According to People, Rihanna is happy and relieved that the nightmare has ended. She was worried about how things could go wrong but was strong in showing her support for Rocky throughout the proceedings. “They have lived in this stressful bubble for the past month. It’s been all about the trial.”

The source added that they are now ready for some down time as a family of four. The insider stated, “They are planning a family trip with the kids to spend some quality family time and to get their minds in a better place.” For the unversed, Rihanna and Rocky have been in a relationship since 2021.

They have two kids together namely Rza, who was born in 2022, and Riot, who was born in 2023. After the jury’s verdict of the trial was announced in court, Rocky rushed to hug Rihanna and later said, “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision,” referring to the jury panel.

Rihanna took to her Instagram story to show her gratitude for the same and wrote, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” For those unaware, Rocky had two charges of felony assault with a handgun. He was accused of firing it at his former friend ASAP Relli back in November 2021 during a massively heated argument between the two.

The prosecutors offered him a plea deal under which he would have served six months in jail and gotten a 7-year suspended sentence with three years on probation, as per reports. Rocky refused it and went for a trial by jury. If the verdict was not in his favor, he would have to spend 24 years in prison.

All’s well that ends well as Rocky is now officially announced as not guilty and can focus on his life, family, and career again. Fans have been waiting for Rihanna to release her next album, but the wait has been going on for years, with her focusing on her cosmetics and lingerie lines and her family.

