Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a core part of the lives of reality TV fans for years. The series revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner family catapulted them to fame and fortune as the world saw them grow up and prosper in their respective lives with Kris Jenner, the matriarch leading it.

The series has wrapped up now and the family has moved onto Hulu’s The Kardashians which is why the iconic house that was featured on the show has been put up for sale by the matriarch. Fans are quite nostalgic about it. And here’s everything we know about the $13.5 million home and its listing.

Kris Jenner Puts Keeping Up With The Kardashian Mansion On Sale For $13.5 Million

For the unversed, the home was the place where a lot of the iconic scenes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians happened. It was also the abode of Kris Jenner and her six kids namely, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

As per the listing, the 8,860-square-foot property is now ready to be sold for $13.5 million. The six bedroom and eight bathroom space was first bought by Kris in 2010 for $4 million. It is located on Eldorado Meadow road in Hidden Hills and is listed as a grand residence of luxury and elegance.

The description says, “Step into a piece of television history with this iconic Mediterranean estate. The house boasts of a fireplace, wet bar, spa-like bath with steam shower, private gym, and a walk-out balcony overlooking the estate, as per the listing which also mentioned that it is bright, air and expansive with lots of natural lighting and views to spend days watching.

Since the house is within an exclusive guard-gated community, the owners also get access to tennis courts, a pool and spa, BBQ center, and grassy yards where parties, soirees, and events can be easily hosted just like the Kardashians did at one point of time when they lived in the listed abode.

Meanwhile, Kris opened up about the decision to put up the place for sale and told New York Times, “I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners.” Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired from 2007 to 2021 for 20 seasons on E! after which the family moved on from it.

Now, they have a new docu series on Hulu titled The Kardashians which is currently airing its sixth season. All five of the Kar-Jenner sisters have starred on the show. Rob has remained private and steers away from any publicity.

