Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour had been drawing big names, and on August 13, Kardashian showed up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. But her presence brought up old drama. Kanye West spent years accusing her of an affair with Drake. She always denied it, but the rumor never quite died.

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair,” Kardashian told Kris Jenner on The Kardashians. “Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly.”

Back in 2018, fans thought Drake’s hit In My Feelings was dropping hints about Kardashian. The lyrics included “Kiki, do you love me?”—and since Kiki happens to be one of her nicknames, people ran with the theory. But Kardashian shut it down fast. “Never happened,” she wrote on Instagram. “End of story.”

Now, years later, she and Drake were in the same venue, and fans couldn’t help but analyze their every move. A viral Instagram clip showed Drake walking past Kardashian without acknowledging her. The caption? “Yo why Drake completely ignored Kim.” Some fans claimed her anxious smile looked like she was waiting for a reaction that never came. Others laughed at the so-called “fan energy” she gave off.

But was there actually a snub? Not everyone was convinced. The video only showed Kardashian’s face, not Drake’s. “He probably winked at her on the way up lol,” one user speculated. Another pointed out, “Their interaction was behind a wall. How can you know he ignored her??”

And then there was the biggest clue—Kardashian’s own reaction. If she felt slighted, wouldn’t she have looked at least a little awkward? Instead, she flashed a big smile as he walked off. “If he really ignored her, that wouldn’t have been her reaction,” a fan noted.

So what really happened? Maybe Drake gave her a quick glance, maybe he didn’t. Either way, the internet was ready to turn a split-second moment into a whole saga. Meanwhile, both stars carried on like nothing happened—because, in reality, maybe nothing did.

