Selena Gomez grew up in the Disney machine, but even the Wolves singer was surprised by how strict the rules were. Imagine being a teenager and not even allowed to say, “What the hell?” “I wasn’t a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say ‘What the hell?’ in front of anyone,” she revealed in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue. “It’s stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be. Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself.”

For years, Selena played by the rules. As Wizards of Waverly Place’s Alex Russo, she became pretty famous. But as she got older, she realized the weight of that Disney past. “I definitely feel free of it. Sometimes I get triggered,” she admitted. “It’s not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am.”

And she ain’t alone. Ex-Disney stars like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus have had similar experiences, struggling to transition into adulthood while still being seen as their teen selves. Disney’s grip has loosened. New-gen stars like Olivia Rodrigo are cursing in their debut singles, which was unheard of in Selena’s time. “Maybe it was weird and uncomfortable for other people, and obviously I was worried,” she said about opening up. “But I think it finally allowed me to start being open about everything.”

That includes her mental health journey. Selena shared that part of why she spoke publicly about her bipolar disorder was because, in the past, she wouldn’t have been able to. “I’m just so used to censoring myself that it was a) me wanting to let go and b) if they’re telling me to be quiet about it, that’s not good because that’s genuinely not the place I’m in anymore.”

Selena Gomez made one thing clear: she’s not ashamed. “I’m not ashamed of it. I don’t ever feel, even for five seconds, that I’m crazy. My thoughts tend to ruminate, but it’s up to me to be proud of who I am and to take care of myself.” She also had a message for others. “I don’t want people to ever have anybody tell them, ‘Don’t say that because it’ll seem bad. You won’t get this job or that boy or that girl or whatever.’ I guess I was rebelling.”

Selena isn’t looking back. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.” The days of tiptoeing around words like “What the hell?” are long gone. Selena Gomez is calling the shots now!

