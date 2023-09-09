Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm with her highly anticipated sophomore album titled Guts with fans across the globe praising her for emotional depth which hits hard through the 12 songs. Ever since the album was released on September 8, the fans have been enjoying the tracks for the witty lyrics. However, there is this track number 10 that left the fans speculating about some feud.

The lyrics of ‘The Grudge’, which is the 10th song of the album, says “I have nightmares each week ’bout that Friday in May / One phone call from you and my entire world was changed.” Olivia further sings, “Ooh, your flower’s filled with vitriol / You built me up to watch me fall / You have everything and you still want more.” And, this left the fans thinking that the song may allude to the alleged feud between Olivia and Taylor Swift. However, this may not be true.

Though the relationship between the 20-year-old American singer-songwriter and Taylor Swift had initially started with admiration and mutual support, later it went sour. Now, fans suspect that this song might be a proof of an alleged feud with the ‘Bad Blood’ singer as the track reflects Olivia’s feelings about being let down by someone she once idolized. The track expresses confusion, betrayal, and feeling down due to someone else’s actions.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Reacting to the song, one fan tweeted, “Olivia Rodrigo’s The Grudge is about her feud with Taylor Swift, 100%,” while another said, “I’m not trying to put women against each other but MAYBE … and I’m just saying MAYBE the grudge by Olivia Rodrigo is about Taylor Swift….” A third comment read, “Taylor Swift listening to #GUTS and getting to the grudge”. One netizen wrote, “We have to allow Olivia to write about her feelings just like we always have let Taylor. That being said…the grudge is so clearly about Taylor.”

Check out the tweets:

We have to allow Olivia to write about her feelings just like we always have let Taylor. That being said… the grudge is so clearly about Taylor. — The Swift Historian (@SwiftHistorian) September 8, 2023

Taylor Swift listening to #GUTS and getting to the grudge pic.twitter.com/bEPExKGl3M — Grace Ferguson (@graceferg99) September 8, 2023

I’m not trying to put women against each other but MAYBE … and I’m just saying MAYBE the grudge by Olivia Rodrigo is about Taylor Swift…. — bean (@totalteenbean) September 8, 2023

taylor swift listening to the grudge like pic.twitter.com/sNyjzxyF7h — izzy torres (@estrogenalatina) September 8, 2023

the way “the grudge” is soooo about Taylor. Yeeeshhhhh — C-S🌼 (@alltooSimon) September 8, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo's The Grudge is about her feud with Taylor Swift, 100% — zain (@rual837) September 8, 2023

One comment read, “And suddenly i’m a ‘the grudge is about taylor swift‘ truther,” while another questioned, “Olivia Rodrigo’s new song ‘The Grudge’ is absolutely about Taylor Swift, right?” Meanwhile, some fans also noticed that the song finishes with Olivia saying, “But even after all this, you’re still everything to me.”

Check out the song:

What are your thoughts about ‘The Grudge’? Do you also feel that it is potentially tied to the credit disputes? Let us know.

