Ranveer Singh is now officially a GOAT at the box office, with Dhurandhar 2 showing no signs of cooling down! Even in its sixth week, the film continues to find its audience, proving that its Eendhan is still well stocked! On its 37th day, the 6th Friday, the spy thriller is witnessing a good spike in ticket sales, signaling another strong weekend ahead.

Typically, by the sixth week, most films struggle to maintain double-digit hourly sales on ticket booking platforms. However, Ranveer Singh is defying the norms. By early afternoon on its 37th day, April 24, the sixth Friday, the BookMyShow trends indicated a healthy upward trend.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 37 BMS Sales

Between 1 – 2 PM, the film sold 2.3K tickets on BMS alone. When compared to the same window yesterday, Dhurandhar 2 registered 2.1K ticket sales. The cumulative sales from the morning show also paint a consistent picture with a 91% jump in ticket sales from 1.2K ticket sales at 10 AM to 2.3K ticket sales at 2 PM.

The total tickets sold from 9 AM to 2 PM on BMS today stand at 9.39K, effectively crossing yesterday’s total of 9.32K for the same period.

This indicates that as the evening shows approach, the film is likely to outperform its 6th Thursday numbers. At the end of the fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 stands at 17.84 million ticket sales on BMS, surpassing each and every Indian film except for Pushpa!

To beat Pushpa 2, Ranveer Singh needs to cross the 20.08 million mark on BMS. With the current pace, this might be a little impossible task now, but still, you never know with this Ranveer Singh starrer since it is all set to keep performing and not surrender! Not until the Eendhan & the Hausla burns out!

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