Darling Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Second-Highest Opening For A Telugu Re-Release!
Darling Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Prabhas Strikes Gold At The Box Office! (Photo Credit –Prime Video)

The Rebel Star Prabhas has once again proved why he is the undisputed king of the box office! The re-release of his 2010 romantic cult classic Darling has set the silver screens on fire. On its opening day, the film delivered a thunderous response, reshuffling the opening day hierarchy of Telugu re-releases at the box office! With this opening, Prabhas now remarkably holds the top two spots for the highest Telugu re-release openings of all time.

2nd Biggest Opening For A Telugu Re-Release

The film opened to a massive 7.59 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, surpassing Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh to claim the second spot on the list of the biggest openings for a Telugu re-release. Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal’s film has settled below Baahubali: The Epic!

Darling Re-Release Box Office Day 1

The hype for Darling‘s re-release was visible long before the first show began. The film sold nearly 195K tickets in advance bookings alone, contributing a gross collection of 2.65 crore as its pre-release total in India. On the day of release, Hyderabad registered a good 47% occupancy for the day.

Prabhas Rules Overseas

While the domestic market saw a rampage, the overseas performance remained steady as the film grossed approximately $32,093 on Day 1. North American box office registered a gross collection of $20,962 from 82 locations, with the UK and Australia contributing £7.7K and A$1,000 respectively!

Check out the top 10 openings of Telugu re-releases at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

  1. Baahubali: The Epic: 19.65 crore
  2. Darling: 7.59 crore
  3. Gabbar Singh: 7.54 crore
  4. Khaleja: 6.85 crore
  5. Murari: 5.41 crore
  6. Businessman: 5.27 crore
  7. Athadu: 4.5 crore
  8. Simhadri: 4.01 crore
  9. Arya 2: 3.75 crore
  10. Jalsa: 3.20 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office VS Top 5 Opening Weeks Of Akshay Kumar Post-COVID: Already Claims The 4th Spot, Will 1st Thursday Numbers Move Past Sky Force?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out