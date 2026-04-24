The Rebel Star Prabhas has once again proved why he is the undisputed king of the box office! The re-release of his 2010 romantic cult classic Darling has set the silver screens on fire. On its opening day, the film delivered a thunderous response, reshuffling the opening day hierarchy of Telugu re-releases at the box office! With this opening, Prabhas now remarkably holds the top two spots for the highest Telugu re-release openings of all time.

2nd Biggest Opening For A Telugu Re-Release

The film opened to a massive 7.59 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, surpassing Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh to claim the second spot on the list of the biggest openings for a Telugu re-release. Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal’s film has settled below Baahubali: The Epic!

Darling Re-Release Box Office Day 1

The hype for Darling‘s re-release was visible long before the first show began. The film sold nearly 195K tickets in advance bookings alone, contributing a gross collection of 2.65 crore as its pre-release total in India. On the day of release, Hyderabad registered a good 47% occupancy for the day.

Prabhas Rules Overseas

While the domestic market saw a rampage, the overseas performance remained steady as the film grossed approximately $32,093 on Day 1. North American box office registered a gross collection of $20,962 from 82 locations, with the UK and Australia contributing £7.7K and A$1,000 respectively!

Check out the top 10 openings of Telugu re-releases at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Baahubali: The Epic : 19.65 crore Darling : 7.59 crore Gabbar Singh: 7.54 crore Khaleja: 6.85 crore Murari: 5.41 crore Businessman: 5.27 crore Athadu: 4.5 crore Simhadri: 4.01 crore Arya 2 : 3.75 crore Jalsa: 3.20 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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