Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ split announcement has taken their fans by storm. There are many speculations going around on internet as netizens try to decode what led the couple to part ways after four years of marriage. Amid the slur, Taylor Swift’s track Mr Perfectly Fine has resurfaced as netizens look back to the time Joe Jonas dumped the singer over a 27-second phone call. Well, when the singer released her own version of the track in 2021, it was lauded by Sophie as the latter proved “queens support queens.”

Joe and Sophie reportedly met in 2016, after the former slid into the actress’ DMs. In 2019, the couple tied the knot in two different ceremonies and now share their two kids.

After several rumours were making rounds on the internet about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner splitting up, the estranged couple released a joint statement confirming the same via social media. Amid the controversy, netizens are revisiting Taylor Swift’s song Mr. Perfectly Fine, which is reportedly about Joe Jonas. The singer wrote the track in 2008 and released it in 2021 as a part of her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

As the song was out a few years back, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram stories to praise Tay. Sharing a screenshot of the track, which she was listening to, the Game Of Thrones actress wrote, “It’s not NOT a bop.” Reacting to her story, Taylor Swift sent her love to Turner and penned, “forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.” The two stars displayed a perfect example of queens support queens and their fans lauded them.

📲 | “forever bending the knee for the 👑 of the north” – Taylor responding to Sophie Turner’s Instagram Story! https://t.co/tiZWxfkicp pic.twitter.com/hKV2T4OQBN — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) April 7, 2021

For the unversed, during her 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor Swift revealed how Joe Jonas broke up with her over a call on her 18th birthday. Later in 2019, she returned to the show and called her dissing Joe Jonas the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teenager.

It seems that Sophie Turner has often brought up Taylor Swift in her marriage with Joe Jonas. Last month, the X-Men: Apocalypse star shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring the Jonas Brothers member as she supported him during his band’s concert. One of the pictures had a reference of Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets as she seemingly trolled Joe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

