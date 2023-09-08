Kanye West is known for leaving hosts in utter awkwardness with his controversial statements. Kim Kardashian’s ex-partner and Bianca Censori’s current beau, Kanye, never stops amusing his fans and the netizens with his gestures and comments. Once, he had talked about his favourite p*rn category, leaving the netizens covering their ears. Scroll ahead if you want to know more about the rapper’s NSFW things, and don’t blame us that we didn’t warn ya!

Kanye and Kim were famous for showing off their PDA in public, and the Kardashian sister has never shied away from talking about her s*xual life with Yeezy. She had once shared that while trying for their second baby, they got very exhausted while having s*x. Well, we understand!

Now, coming back to the throwback conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, when Ye was asked if his attitude towards women changed after becoming father of two daughters, Chicago and North West, Kanye West’s answer might leave you jaw-dropped. He said, as quoted in Metro UK, “Nah I still look at P*rnhub and…” When asked about his favourite p*n categories, the Gold Digger rapper chimed in, “Blacked is my favourite category…” Ooooh, way too much information!

However, Kanye West didn’t stop there. When Jimmy Kimmel tried to make him stop blabbering more, Ye shared while laughing, “What’s the point in being Kanye West if you can’t? Let’s break down the categories…” He further claimed, “A lot of black on white, obviously… My own reality,” hinting at his then-relationship with Kim Kardashian. Lol!

For the unversed, Kanye and Bianca are now getting major attention for Censori going full n*ked by only covering her front assets with a pillow. Hmmph, NSFW, what?

Well, what are your thoughts about Kanye West’s revelation regarding his p*rn addictions? Let us know.

