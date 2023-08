Jimmy Kimmel was “very intent on retiring” before the writers’ strike.

The 55-year-old comedian made the confession about his retirement plans on the first episode of the ‘Strike Force Five’ podcast, which he co-hosts with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel said on the show: “I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started. And now, I realise, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work.”

Seth said subsequently: “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night … you have feigned retirement.”

However, Jimmy then insisted that he was 100 per cent serious about his retirement plan.

He said: “I was serious – I was very, very serious.”

Earlier this week, meanwhile, the five comedians announced the launch of their new podcast, which is designed to support out-of-work writers amid the ongoing strike.

A description of the podcast read: “Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once? Introducing Strike Force Five!, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. All proceeds go to support their out-of-work staffs.”

Jimmy also took to social media to promote the show, revealing that he was “joining forces” with some of his late-night rivals.

The TV star – who hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ – said on Instagram: “MAJOR LIFE UPDATE – for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, John Oliver and I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support our out-of-work staffs. LINK IN BIO (sic).”

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo All Set For Her K-Drama Comeback With Zombie Thriller Alongside ‘Bleak Night’ Actor Park Jung Min? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News