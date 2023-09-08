Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seemingly the new couple on the street as they recently made it official with their intense kissing session at Beyonce’s concert and confirmed all their romance rumours that were swirling around for the past few months. The duo could not keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed the live concert and their fans have been gushing about them since then. But, the question that many have in their minds is, how long this romance will last. Well, a new report claims that Timothee has long-term intentions about this relationship.

Kylie was earlier dating Travis Scott with whom she shares her two kids, Stormi and Aire. The two broke up earlier this year but did not state the reason behind it.

It has been a while now since Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were rumoured to be dating. The beauty mogul’s car was often seen parked outside the actor’s garage. However, it was not before earlier this week that the couple confirmed their romance by locking lips and tongues during Beyonce’s concert. Now, as per a new report, the 27-year-old is looking for a long-term relationship with Kylie.

As per The Sun US, a source mentioned that this relationship is something new for both Dune star and Kylie. The source said, “Timothee and Kylie are finally starting to see the chain reaction they’ve created by getting together in real time.” The romance is certainly new for Kylie Jenner as “it’s created a new level of respect and opened doors for her that were sealed shut when she would date rappers.” On the other hand, “for Timothee, he has access to a whole different level of power and wealth than he’s ever been familiar with.”

Talking about the Little Women star’s background, the insider said, “Sure, he comes from a good family who supported his training to become an actor from his early teens, but the world of the Kardashians is a completely different universe, and he’s enjoying every second of it.”

The insider confirmed that the Dune star is in this relationship with “eyes wide open” and is certain that he is not making “stupid mistakes” after being a crush of many prominent actresses. “His eyes are always on the prize, and he’s really found something special with Kylie.”

