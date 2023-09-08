Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most prominent actors in the entertainment industry, with a massive fan following. The actor has always lived his life in the public eye as he started off early in his career. While he has often mentioned how his parents put in a lot of effort to introduce him to various forms of art, Leo was also a mischievous one. And when his father made him join LA Mudpeople, he pulled a prank on a woman and scared her.

For the unversed, LA Mudpeople is a group in which members cover their bodies in mud and walk on the street. They make sure to hide their private parts with rags and cover their face with a mask.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father was reportedly an avid member of the group and got his son also join it. During a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, the Titanic star opened up about one of his childhood experiences that involved this group. But first, he talked about the parade that the members of the group held.

The Revenant star said, “Have you heard of the Do-Da Parade? It’s this group of guys, the Mud Men, and these performance artists.” He continued, “We’d go to performances where there were, like, giant flaming c*cks that shoot at the audience and walking private parts. They were not afraid to show me anything.” Leonardo DiCaprio further mentioned how he also became a part of the group and was not afraid of pulling pranks while being entirely covered in mud.

The Wolf of the Wall Street star continued, “I joined the Mud Men with my dad. These guys smeared their bodies with mud and put rags over their genitals and made these mud masks and ran around.” He then recalled how he scared a woman by hiding behind a hot dog stall. Laughing, he said, “I remember being a kid and being smeared in mud, and I started walking around on my own, and I hid behind a hot dog stand.” “A woman went to get a hot dog, and I popped up as this aboriginal mud creature. She lost her sh*t. My dad had to rescue me. Stuff like that was awesome. It was dope.”

Well, Leo was a mischievous kid, and there is no doubt about that.

