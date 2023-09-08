Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner gave their fans the shock of a lifetime as they announced their separation. However, soon after, there were several stories about Sophie which interestingly put her in a bad light as a bad mother. There were even stories about Joe, finding out something on a ring camera and thinking his marriage is over. However, all these stories started to float around after Joe, in an Instagram post admitted that the separation is amicable. While the couple is speculated to have filed for joint custody of their kids, the internet found it strange that there is a particular image about Sophie that is being projected.

The internet very quickly decoded that it was Joe Jonas’ PR team which has been trying to put Sophie in a spot as she was projected as a wild party animal. Now, people have started digging for facts and taking Sophie Turner’s stand in this battle of projected images.

A video on Reddit has been going viral, where two podcasters are discussing facts about Joe Jonas, as told by a witness. The podcasters talked about the alleged claims on Sophie Turner and said, “He’s always with the kids, and Sophie’s not with the kids, and Sophie loves to party. At the time, we obviously didn’t think that much of it. Before we got that two days before we got that, we heard from a friend something interesting that made us go what like this was before they used to hit the news at all.” The podcasters continued the discussion as they said, “We were just kind of like weird tidbit. So essentially, we’re obviously in London. We were catching up with a friend who lives in New York. Going out for dinner on a Friday night in the Uber, she goes…I actually spotted Joe at a Club a little while ago with a bunch of his friends, it was like 3:00 AM.”

The source of the podcasters also revealed that Joe Jonas was behaving strangely. The discussion continued…”(Joe) acting. I guess it’s kind of like a single guy. And we were all like, huh. And then we sat with that for a little bit and we’re like, like just random. Like, we didn’t read too much into it. But it’s interesting for someone to observe a celebrity and go, oh, single vibes. I know that you can be out at 3:00 AM at a club and you can still be happily married. You can still be happy, like a great father, all those kinds of things. But she was saying he was giving a single energy yet. To make a note of it was interesting.”

The discussion then moved towards how a leading portal, TMZ, broke the news of them not being together. They said, “So I we just wanted to kind of include that because it doesn’t mean everything. We don’t love this rhetoric that Sophie Turner is this like wild party girl who never spends time with their children. That he’s at home looking after the kids like OK, claps for daddy. They just could be more nuanced here. They could be a little more colour than the very black and white story we’re seeing in the media right now.”

The clip was shared on a Reddit thread r/Fauxmoi where netizens reacted to the theories. A comment read, “Omg 😲 WOW! I hadn’t thought of that….bit it makes total sense.” Another comment read, “Especially, with the whole “joe saw/heard something on the ring cam which made him know the marriage was over” media release. Why so ambiguous saying “saw/heard”???”

One user pointed out, “Perhaps they are trying to allude that Sofie was the one who cheated and that he found evidence. Perhaps he actually cheated and his team is trying to make it seem like they both cheated…to make Joe look better.” Another one echoed the same thought and wrote, “Oh this was absolutely my first thought as well. There are going to be a lot more stories surfacing. Dude is projecting and so far very, very few are buying it.”

People also reacted to the Jonas Brothers member’s PR Team fabricating stories, “He’s fabricating the story that she’s this crazy party girl cause he doesn’t want the narrative turned on him,” said a comment. Another wrote, “His PR team is either incompetent or they hate him. It’s like they’re not even trying to make this believable.” “I’m intrigued to see what comes out over the next few days about him because he’s clearly pushing a narrative,” wrote a comment.

An irked user wrote, “My feelings toward Joe Jonas have gone from “eh, don’t care for him,” to “I want to throw tomatoes at his stupid face” in a matter of two fucking days!!” “Joe Jonas never grew up. He’s what 30 ? Projecting. It’s something all narcissists do” was another angry reaction.

